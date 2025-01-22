Jeddah Tower: Construction of world’s tallest skyscraper officially resumes

Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) has announced the resumption of construction for Jeddah Tower, set to become the world’s tallest skyscraper at 1,000 meters upon completion.

On Tuesday, January 21, work resumed with the pouring of concrete during a ceremony attended by key stakeholders, including Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Chairman of KHC, Eng Talal Al-Maiman, and representatives from several real estate and architectural firms.

Taking to X, KHC said Jeddah Tower will redefine Jeddah’s skyline and position Saudi Arabia as a hub for architectural excellence and economic opportunity.

“Today’s ceremony represents the realization of a vision that took years in the making,” said Eng Talal AlMaiman, CEO of Kingdom Holding Company. “Jeddah Tower will serve as a beacon of innovation and a catalyst for growth.”

تم رسمياً استئناف أعمال بناء برج جدة وصب الخرسانة في الرمز العالمي للطموح والتقدم، بحضور صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير الوليد بن طلال رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة المملكة القابضة، المهندس/ طلال بن إبراهيم الميمان الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة المملكة القابضة، الشيخ يسلم بن لادن ”مجموعة بن لادن“،… pic.twitter.com/b3U0WawIiz — شركة المملكة القابضة (@Kingdom_KHC) January 20, 2025

Construction timeline and progress

In a post on X on Tuesday, Alwaleed said, “By the grace of Allah, work has begun to complete the tallest tower in the world.”

He also confirmed that the tower is expected to be completed in 42 months, with the pouring of concrete for the 64th floor currently underway. The construction team plans to complete one floor every four days.

بحمدالله بدأ اكمال العمل في أطول برج بالعالم🇸🇦 https://t.co/a6Qn250lbo pic.twitter.com/dxcg9Ip4tX — الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) January 21, 2025

Jeddah Economic Company is managing the project in collaboration with famous architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill Architecture, as well as engineers from Thornton Tomasetti and Langan International.

In addition to luxury apartments, the tower will feature a Four Seasons hotel, office spaces, retail outlets, and the world’s highest observation deck on the 157th floor.

With a “three-petal” base and a sleek, tapered form, the tower is designed to address the engineering challenges posed by its immense height.

Bin Talal told the Saudi daily Alwatan on Tuesday that the building would accommodate up to 100,000 people when it is completed in 2028.

It will be built to surpass Dubai’s Burj Khalifa by more than 172 meters in height

The tower aligns with Saudi Vision 2030‘s economic diversification and sustainable urban development goals, generating numerous job opportunities during construction and in the long term.

The construction of Jeddah Tower, which started in 2013, was paused in early 2018 following a nationwide anti-corruption crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Several prominent figures involved in the project, including the chairman of Binladin Group, were arrested.

In October 2024, a contract worth 1.92 billion US dollars was awarded to the Saudi Binladin Group to resume the construction of the tower.