‘The Mukaab’: Saudi Arabia starts construction of ‘world’s largest building’

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has begun construction on “The Mukaab,” a 400-meter-tall cube-shaped structure that could become the world’s largest building once completed.

This massive structure, being built in the capital city of Riyadh, will have a floor area of two million square metres, which is equivalent to twenty times that of New York’s renowned Empire State Building, according to a report in The Sun.

It is located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid Roads, spans over 19 square kilometers and covers over 25 million square meters.

The building will feature virtual reality technology on its outer walls and AI-powered holographic projections on its interior, showcasing various realities and times for locals to enjoy.

The Mukaab will offer 104,000 housing units, 9,000 hospitality units, commercial spaces, office space, entertainment facilities, and community facilities, accommodating hundreds of thousands of residents.

The project aims to prioritize human well-being by ensuring green spaces are easily accessible within a 15-minute walk from any point within the structure.

It is expected to cost around 50 billion US dollars and will be the centerpiece of the Kingdom’s New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), in northwest Riyadh.

The project is set to be completed by 2030 as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy for economic diversification.

In February 2023, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud announced the development of ‘The Mukaab’ project.

At that time, the project has given rise to controversy on social media platforms for its resemblance to the ‘Kaaba’ which is Islam’s holiest site in Makkah.

On December 20, 2023, AtkinsRéalis, a Canadian-based global engineering services company, was awarded the contract.

In addition to the Mukaab, Saudi Arabia is working on other innovative projects including the Line, a 105-mile linear metropolis that will house nine million people, and NEOM, a city powered entirely by renewable energy.