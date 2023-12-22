AtkinsRealis wins contract for world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh

Canada-based global engineering services company AtkinsRéalis has been awarded the contract to masterplan the New Murabba project, the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The contract was awarded by The New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) on Wednesday, December 20.

The contract encompasses advisory, architecture, masterplanning, and engineering services.

“We are proud to recognize the important role that AtkinsRéalis has played so far in the translation of the incredible vision of this project into the design of the masterplan and the iconic Mukaab building,” said Sabah Barakat, Acting CEO, New Murabba Development Company.

“We’re also pleased to recognize the ongoing involvement of AtkinsRéalis in this project through a series of recent contract awards relating to the further detailing and definition of the overall New Murabba masterplan and infrastructure design, as well as the concept design of the iconic Mukaab building,” he added.

On February 16, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, announced the launch of the New Murabba Development Company, which aims to develop “the world’s largest modern downtown in Riyadh”.

The huge golden cube, which has a capacity of 20 buildings the size of New York’s Empire State Building, plans to integrate residential units, entertainment spaces, hotels and restaurants into the city of the future.

The project is set to become one of the world’s largest landmarks, measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length.

It is located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid Roads, spans over 19 square kilometers and covers over 25 million square meters.

The project will offer 104,000 housing units, 9,000 hospitality units, commercial spaces, office space, entertainment facilities, and community facilities, accommodating hundreds of thousands of residents.