Saudi launches New Murabba company to develop world’s largest modern downtown

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on Thursday, announced the launch of the New Murabba development company in the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The company aims to “develop the largest modern downtown in the world in the city of Riyadh, which contributes to developing the future of the capital in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

The New Murabba project is expected to be completed in 2030.

سمو #ولي_العهد رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة تطوير المربع الجديد، يعلن إطلاق شركة تطوير المربع الجديد لتطوير أكبر “داون تاون” حديث عالمياً في مدينة الرياض.https://t.co/zXdvvBzc5A#مشروع_المربع_الجديد#المكعب pic.twitter.com/WDHy8haGJk — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 16, 2023

The New Murabba project will depend in its designs on applying sustainability standards and raising the level of quality of life, including green spaces, providing walking paths, promoting health and sports concepts and community activities.

The project will also include an innovative museum, a university specializing in technology and design, an integrated multi-use theatre, and more than 80 areas for live performances and entertainment.

The project will become one of the largest landmarks in the world, with a height of 400 meters, a width of 400 meters, and a length of 400 meters.

The project is located at the intersection of King Salman and King Khalid Roads, northwest of Riyadh, on an area of ​​more than 19 square kilometers, and a floor area of ​​more than 25 million square meters.

It also has a capacity to accommodate hundreds of thousands of residents, as the project will provide 104,000 housing units, 9,000 hospitality units, and commercial spaces extending to more than 980,000 square meters, in addition to 1.4 million square meters of office space, in addition to about 620,000 square meters for entertainment facilities, and about 1.8 million square meters for community facilities.

يمتد #مشروع_المربع_الجديد على مساحة تتجاوز 19 كم مربع، ومساحة طابقية تتجاوز 25 مليون متر مربع ليكون وجهةً لاستيعاب مئات الآلاف من السكان.#المكعب#واس pic.twitter.com/ZMbXHQvrKS — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 16, 2023

The New Murabba project will offer a unique experience for living, working and entertaining within a 15-minute walk, in addition to internal transportation. It is about a 20-minute drive from the airport.

The New Murabba development company will build the cube icon to embody a global cultural symbol for the city of Riyadh, 400 meters high, 400 meters wide, and 400 meters long.

يضم تصميم #المكعب مزايا فريدة تعد الأولى من نوعها، حيث سيصبح أحد أكبر المعالم على مستوى العالم، وذلك بارتفاع يصل إلى 400 متر، وعرض 400 متر، وطول 400 متر.#مشروع_المربع_الجديد#واس pic.twitter.com/9VKHhmX7XU — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 16, 2023

The external shape of the cube is inspired by the modern character of Najd in its design.

The New Square project will also contribute to supporting the non-oil domestic product by up to 180 billion riyals, and creating 334,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.