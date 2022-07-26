Saudi Crown Prince unveils designs of The LINE in Neom

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz has unveiled the design of THE LINE, the city of the future in NEOM.

The city, designed to be 200 meters wide, 170 km long and 500 metres above sea level, is a civilisational revolution that puts humans first, providing an unprecedented urban living experience while preserving the surrounding nature, he told the Saudi Press Agency.

The design embodies how urban communities will be in the future free from roads, cars and emissions, reports Xinhua news agency.

#NEOM, the city of the future, is always at the forefront of creating brilliant and futuristic concepts, such as the newly launched designs of #TheLINE. pic.twitter.com/lwPhC1sitM — CIC Saudi Arabia (@CICSaudi) July 25, 2022

Residents will have access to all facilities within a five-minute walk, in addition to a high-speed rail with an end-to-end transit of 20 minutes, according to the design.

It will run on 100 per cent renewable energy, puts nature ahead of development and will contribute to preserving 95 per cent of the land, the design showed.

Here’s a look

THE LINE will eventually accommodate 9 million residents and will be built on a footprint of 34 square km.

THE LINE will be an architectural marvel running in a straight line from the mountains of NEOM to the Red Sea.



A city built to deliver a new future for humanity.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/5v9NhqFe2p — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

At present, project teams from over 10 countries have participated in the construction of the project, the Saudi Crown Prince told Xinhua.

He welcomed excellent international enterprises and companies to participate in the construction of THE LINE in the future to make the design a reality.

Photo: SPA

“The designs for the city’s vertically layered communities will challenge the traditional flat, horizontal cities and create a model for nature preservation and enhanced human livability,” he added.

What if we could start again?

THE LINE rethinks everything we know about how people live, work and play. A 170 km-long vertical city, designed around people, rather than cars. A revolution in urban living. A city that delivers new wonders for the world.#TheLINE #NEOM pic.twitter.com/Op6HyO5gEi — NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022

