Air India Express launches direct flights between Hyderabad, Phuket

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has announced the launch of direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket in Thailand enhancing international connectivity for travellers.

The first flight took off on Friday, January 31 operated by Air India Express. The airline will initially run three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From February 15, the frequency will increase to six weekly flights, further improving accessibility.

Commenting on the new launches, managing director of Air India Express Aloke Singh, said “It will also offer convenient one-stop flights to Phuket from 16 cities across its network, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jeddah, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Riyadh, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, via Hyderabad.

Hyderabad to Phuket flight schedule

Hyderabad to Phuket:

Day of operation Departure Arrival (ICT) Wednesday, Friday 12:20 5:35 Sunday 11:50 17:05

From 15 February:

Day of Operation Departure Arrival (ICT) Monday 6:40 11:55 Wednesday, Friday 12:20 17:35 Thursday 16:15 21:30 Saturday, Sunday 11:50 17:05

Phuket to Hyderabad flight schedule:

Day of Operation Departure (ICT) Arrival Wednesday, Friday 18:20 20:25 Sunday 18:05 20:10

From February 15:

Day of Operation Departure (ICT) Arrival Monday 13:50 15:55 Wednesday, Friday 18:20 20:25 Thursday 22:30 00:35 Saturday, Sunday 18:05 20:10

From February 15, additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The journey takes approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Air India Express operates 215 weekly flights from the city

Air India Express in Hyderabad operates 215 weekly flights to 20 domestic destinations and four international cities.

The airline provides direct flights from Hyderabad to popular domestic cities, including Phuket, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam. Internationally, it connects Hyderabad to Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Phuket.

Additionally, the Air India Express airline offers convenient one-stop connectivity from Hyderabad to 12 domestic destinations, including Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dimapur, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

For international travel, Air India Express also provides one-stop connections to 10 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Singapore.