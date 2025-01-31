Air India Express launches direct flights between Hyderabad, Phuket

The first flight between Hyderabad, Phuket took off on January 31.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 31st January 2025 4:41 pm IST
Air India Express launches direct flights between Hyderabad, Phuket
Air India Express launches direct flights between Hyderabad, Phuket

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has announced the launch of direct flights between Hyderabad and Phuket in Thailand enhancing international connectivity for travellers.

The first flight took off on Friday, January 31 operated by Air India Express. The airline will initially run three weekly flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. From February 15, the frequency will increase to six weekly flights, further improving accessibility.

Commenting on the new launches, managing director of Air India Express Aloke Singh, said “It will also offer convenient one-stop flights to Phuket from 16 cities across its network, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jeddah, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Riyadh, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, via Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Hyderabad to Phuket flight schedule

Hyderabad to Phuket:

Day of operationDeparture Arrival (ICT)
Wednesday, Friday12:205:35
Sunday11:5017:05

From 15 February:

Day of OperationDeparture Arrival (ICT)
Monday6:4011:55
Wednesday, Friday12:2017:35
Thursday16:1521:30
Saturday, Sunday11:5017:05

Phuket to Hyderabad flight schedule:

Day of OperationDeparture (ICT)Arrival
Wednesday, Friday18:2020:25
Sunday18:0520:10

From February 15:

Day of OperationDeparture (ICT)Arrival
Monday13:50 15:55
Wednesday, Friday18:20 20:25
Thursday22:3000:35
Saturday, Sunday18:0520:10

From February 15, additional flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The journey takes approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Air India Express operates 215 weekly flights from the city

Air India Express in Hyderabad operates 215 weekly flights to 20 domestic destinations and four international cities.

The airline provides direct flights from Hyderabad to popular domestic cities, including Phuket, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam. Internationally, it connects Hyderabad to Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Phuket.

Additionally, the Air India Express airline offers convenient one-stop connectivity from Hyderabad to 12 domestic destinations, including Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dimapur, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

Also Read
Air India Express to launch direct flights from Hyderabad to Phuket

For international travel, Air India Express also provides one-stop connections to 10 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Singapore.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 31st January 2025 4:41 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button