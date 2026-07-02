Air India Express resumes Kuwait, Oman flights

Carrier restores its full West Asia network and expands connectivity from southern India.

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Air India Express aircraft lifting off from runway with cityscape in background.
An Air India Express aircraft during take-off.

Air India Express has resumed flights to Kuwait and Salalah in Oman, restoring its full West Asia network and enhancing connectivity between India and the Gulf.

Services between Kozhikode and Salalah resumed on Thursday, July 2, followed by the restart of Kozhikode–Kuwait flights on Friday, July 3. The airline will launch Bengaluru–Kuwait services from Saturday, July 4, with frequencies on the Kuwait routes increasing in phases over the coming days.

With the resumption of Salalah operations, Air India Express now serves two destinations in Oman—Muscat and Salalah. The airline has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3 and currently operates around 40 weekly services from Muscat to seven Indian cities.

Subhan Bakery

Passengers travelling on Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate through Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

Air India Express flight schedule

RouteEffective fromDepartureArrivalFrequency
Kozhikode – SalalahJuly 211:0013:05Tuesday, Thursday
Salalah – KozhikodeJuly 214:1519:45Tuesday, Thursday
Kozhikode – KuwaitJuly 307:3010:05Friday
Kuwait – KozhikodeJuly 311:0518:50Friday
Bengaluru – KuwaitJuly 402:2504:50Friday
Kuwait – BengaluruJuly 405:5013:25Friday
Kozhikode – KuwaitJuly 502:1504:50Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Kuwait – KozhikodeJuly 505:5013:35Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
Bengaluru – KuwaitJuly 702:2504:50Monday, Tuesday, Saturday
Kuwait – BengaluruJuly 705:5013:25Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Airline expands India-Gulf connectivity

Air India Express now operates to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The carrier runs around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities with the region.

The airline has recently expanded its network by launching services on the Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi, Guwahati–Abu Dhabi, Guwahati–Dubai, Bengaluru–Phuket and Pune–Amritsar routes.

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Following the expansion, Air India Express will operate around 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru to 30 domestic and seven international destinations. From Kozhikode, it operates about 85 weekly flights, connecting the city with Bengaluru and 13 destinations across West Asia.

Air India Express, a Tata enterprise, operates more than 500 daily flights to 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia with a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

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Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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