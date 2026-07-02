Air India Express resumes Kuwait, Oman flights

Air India Express has resumed flights to Kuwait and Salalah in Oman, restoring its full West Asia network and enhancing connectivity between India and the Gulf.

Services between Kozhikode and Salalah resumed on Thursday, July 2, followed by the restart of Kozhikode–Kuwait flights on Friday, July 3. The airline will launch Bengaluru–Kuwait services from Saturday, July 4, with frequencies on the Kuwait routes increasing in phases over the coming days.

Also Read Telangana man stranded in Saudi for 12 years dies of heart attack

With the resumption of Salalah operations, Air India Express now serves two destinations in Oman—Muscat and Salalah. The airline has also reinstated flights between Muscat and Mangaluru from July 3 and currently operates around 40 weekly services from Muscat to seven Indian cities.

Passengers travelling on Air India Express flights to and from Kuwait will operate through Terminal 4 at Kuwait International Airport.

Air India Express flight schedule

Route Effective from Departure Arrival Frequency Kozhikode – Salalah July 2 11:00 13:05 Tuesday, Thursday Salalah – Kozhikode July 2 14:15 19:45 Tuesday, Thursday Kozhikode – Kuwait July 3 07:30 10:05 Friday Kuwait – Kozhikode July 3 11:05 18:50 Friday Bengaluru – Kuwait July 4 02:25 04:50 Friday Kuwait – Bengaluru July 4 05:50 13:25 Friday Kozhikode – Kuwait July 5 02:15 04:50 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Kuwait – Kozhikode July 5 05:50 13:35 Wednesday, Friday, Sunday Bengaluru – Kuwait July 7 02:25 04:50 Monday, Tuesday, Saturday Kuwait – Bengaluru July 7 05:50 13:25 Monday, Tuesday, Saturday

Airline expands India-Gulf connectivity

Air India Express now operates to 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The carrier runs around 780 weekly flights between India and West Asia, connecting 18 Indian cities with the region.

The airline has recently expanded its network by launching services on the Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi, Guwahati–Abu Dhabi, Guwahati–Dubai, Bengaluru–Phuket and Pune–Amritsar routes.

Following the expansion, Air India Express will operate around 415 weekly flights from Bengaluru to 30 domestic and seven international destinations. From Kozhikode, it operates about 85 weekly flights, connecting the city with Bengaluru and 13 destinations across West Asia.

Air India Express, a Tata enterprise, operates more than 500 daily flights to 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia with a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.