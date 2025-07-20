Air India flight from Hyderabad to Tirupati cancelled due to technical issue

Hyderabad: An Air India flight scheduled to depart from Hyderabad to Tirupati at 7:15 am on Saturday, July 19, was cancelled due to a technical issue.

The problem arose at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, leading the airline authorities to call off the flight for the day.

Also Read Flight to Thailand makes emergency landing at Hyderabad airport

Air India officials announced that passengers who had booked tickets for the cancelled flight would either receive a full refund or be accommodated on the next flight scheduled for Sunday morning. If there is an urgent need, the airline stated that it would arrange a special flight in the afternoon to facilitate passenger travel.

Affected passengers were advised to contact Air India’s customer service for rescheduling options or refund procedures. The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to resolve the technical issue at the earliest.