Air India flight suffers bird-hit at Goa airport, take-off aborted

Panaji: An Air India flight, which was about to depart from the Dabolim airport in Goa for Mumbai, had to abort its take-off due to a bird-hit on Wednesday morning, an official said.

The incident took place at 6.45 am, he said.

The flight, which was scheduled from the Dabolim airport (in South Goa) to Mumbai, had to abort its take-off at the runway due to a bird-hit, a senior official at the airport told PTI.

“The take-off was aborted immediately and the aircraft is parked in the bay for further investigation,” he said.

