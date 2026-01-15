Iran protests: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet flights hit affected

Air India, IndiGo and Spice Jet on Thursday, January 15, announced that some of their international flights were impacted as Iran closed its airspace amid the ongoing anti-government protests and tensions with the United States.

Air India took to X, and said it informed its passengers of potential delays in flights overflying the region and cancellations where rerouting is impossible.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said.

According to a report by NDTV, the airline urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

“Safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” it added.

IndiGo also stated that some of its international flights experienced issues due to the closure of Iranian airspace. “Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

SpiceJet also informed passengers regarding a similar issue.

Iran shuts airspace

Iran further extended an order closing its airspace to commercial aircraft without explanation early Thursday, as tensions remained high with the United States over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests.