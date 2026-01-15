Iran protests: Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet flights hit affected

Air India took to X, and said it informed its passengers of potential delays overflying the region and cancellations where rerouting is impossible.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th January 2026 10:12 am IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 11:02 am IST
An Air India flight

Air India, IndiGo and Spice Jet on Thursday, January 15, announced that some of their international flights were impacted as Iran closed its airspace amid the ongoing anti-government protests and tensions with the United States.

Air India took to X, and said it informed its passengers of potential delays in flights overflying the region and cancellations where rerouting is impossible.

“Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace, and in view of the safety of our passengers, Air India flights overflying the region are now using an alternative routing, which may lead to delays. Some Air India flights where currently rerouting is not possible are being cancelled,” the airline said.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

According to a report by NDTV, the airline urged passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

“Safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority,” it added.

IndiGo also stated that some of its international flights experienced issues due to the closure of Iranian airspace. “Our teams are working diligently to assess the situation and support affected customers by offering the best possible alternatives,” IndiGo said in a post on X.

MS Admissions 2026-27

SpiceJet also informed passengers regarding a similar issue.

Iran shuts airspace

Iran further extended an order closing its airspace to commercial aircraft without explanation early Thursday, as tensions remained high with the United States over Tehran’s crackdown on nationwide protests.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th January 2026 10:12 am IST|   Updated: 15th January 2026 11:02 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button