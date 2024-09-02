Air India introduces new Airbus A350 aircraft on Delhi-London Heathrow route

New Delhi: Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday introduced new Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the Delhi-London Heathrow route which will be a twice-daily service.

The A350 aircraft offer 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and 264 spacious seats in Economy, said the nation’s flagship carrier.

The A350-900 will replace the currently deployed Boeing 777-300ER and Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on 14 of 17 weekly flights.

As a result, an additional 336 seats will be available on the Delhi-London Heathrow route each week, said the aviation major.

Also Read Air India Express fined for not compensating fliers for cancelled flights

“The deployment of the flagship A350s on the Delhi-London Heathrow route marks a significant milestone for Air India. It demonstrates Air India’s commitment to elevating the travel experience of our guests to truly world-class standards,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director, Air India.

All guests will have access to latest-generation inflight entertainment system, offering more than 3,000 hours of entertainment content, which will shortly be complemented by on-board Wi-Fi.

Guests in Business and Premium Economy will also have access to ‘Vista Verve’ with new chinaware, tableware, glassware and bedding. Flight and cabin crew will don, for the first time, a new Manish Malhotra-designed uniforms.

All seats on the A350 come with the latest-generation Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens with content from around the world in 13 international and eight Indian regional languages, with a specific category for over 100 hours of content for kids.

“With a menu that caters to both Indian and International palate, guests will be served delectable cuisine in an exquisite collection of chinaware with India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience,” said Air India.

Air India started inducting the A350s earlier this year, which have since operated flights within India and on short-haul international routes.