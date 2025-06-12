Air India plane crash ‘one of the worst in aviation history’, says Trump

Trump emphasised readiness of the United States to help India in any capacity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th June 2025 11:24 pm IST
Donald Trump Addresses a meeting
Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, describing it as “one of the worst in aviation history”.

“The plane crash was terrible. I’ve already told them (India), anything we can do, it’s a big country, a strong country, and they’ll handle it, I’m sure,” he told reporters at White House in response to queries on the crash.

He said that he has let India know that “anything we can do. We’ll be over there immediately. But it was a horrific crash. It looks like most are gone”.

