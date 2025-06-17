Air India San Francisco-Mumbai flight faces engine snag; passengers deplaned

Kolkata: An Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai suffered a technical snag in one of its engines due to which passengers had to be deplaned during a scheduled halt at the city’s airport early on Tuesday.

Flight AI180 arrived on time at 0045 hrs at the airport but the technical snag in the left engine resulted in the take off getting delayed.

At about 0520 hrs, an announcement was made in the aircraft asking all the passengers to deplane.

The decision was made in interest of flight safety, the captain of the plane told the passengers.

Technical snag forces Air India Hong Kong-Delhi flight to return

On Monday, a Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources.

The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, they said.

The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST.

Crash victims identified

Meanwhile, four days after the horrific crash of an Air India plane claimed 270 lives, 119 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 76 bodies, including that of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, were handed over to their families, officials said on Monday.

An official expressed hope that the DNA profiling all the victims will be completed by either Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

While 241 persons on board the London-bound aircraft died, one passenger miraculously survived. The crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.