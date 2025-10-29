Air India to complete refurbishment of legacy Boeing 787s by mid-2027

New Delhi: Continuing with the revamp of its fleet, Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said it will complete the refurbishment of all the legacy Boeing 787-8 planes by mid-2027 and the retrofit of Boeing 777 by early 2028.

The airline expects to get the first of its new Boeing 787 plane or Dreamliner, between December and January.

In 2026, Wilson said the airline expects to start ramping up the wide-body fleet, including Dreamliners and A350 planes.

“We will be taking a new wide-body every six weeks or so for the next two years,” the Air India CEO and MD said.

At least two A350-1000 aircraft are expected to be delivered in the next financial year.

The loss-making Tata Group airline, which is in the middle of an ambitious five-year transformation plan, has been facing some headwinds, including technical issues with some of the legacy planes.

The airline has just completed the retrofit of all 27 legacy A320neo planes.

“By mid-2027, all of the Boeing 787 fleet will have been refurbished completely… then, subsequently from late 2026 through to early 2028, all of the Boeing 777 aircraft will be refurbished,” Wilson said.

Air India has a fleet of around 190 planes. It also includes 13 A320 ceo and 4 A321 ceo aircraft.

He was speaking at the Aviation India and South Asia 2025 conference in the national capital.

