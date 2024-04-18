Air India to deploy A350 plane on Delhi-Dubai route from May 1

New Delhi: Air India will deploy its A350 aircraft on the Delhi-Dubai route from May 1, marking the Tata Group airline’s use of the wide-body plane for international destinations.

“Operating as AI995/996, the aircraft is scheduled to depart Delhi daily at 20:45 hours, arriving at 22:45 hours in Dubai,” the airline said in a release on Thursday.

The return flight will depart Dubai the next day at 00:15 hours and arrive in Delhi at 04:55 hours. All are local timings.

The A350 aircraft will have 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in Premium Economy and 264 seats in Economy.

Air India started inducting the A350 planes this year and are being used for domestic flights for crew familiarisation and regulatory compliance purposes.

The airline has placed an order for 40 A350 planes and four of them are in its fleet.

Currently, Air India operates 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi.