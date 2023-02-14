Air India to purchase 250 Airbus aircraft from France

New Delhi: Air India will buy 250 aircraft from France’s Airbus, in what is billed as the world’s largest aviation deal in history.

“We have built a very good relationship with Airbus. Today I am happy to announce that we have signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircrafts from Airbus,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, at a virtual unveiling of the announcement in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal includes 40 A350 wide-body ultra-long-range aircraft. The rest will be narrow-body aircraft.

“We have significant options to increase the fleet orders once we grow,” Chandrasekaran said.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata, and other leaders were present during the virtual conference.

Also Read Hyderabad: Tata Boeing Aerospace ships 1st vertical fin structure for Boeing 737

“It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script Air India’s revival,” Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a video conference.

Air India was looking for a remix of aircraft to boost their domestic and international network through recent orders. Soon after the divestment of the airline, CEO Campbell announced in its speech to the AI employees that the airline is going for a historic order.

On the occasion of its first anniversary on January 27 this year, Air India said the airline will transform itself over the next five years to being among the best globally with an Indian heart.