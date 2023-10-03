Air India to start direct flights between Kochi and Doha from Oct 23

As part of expanding connectivity, the Tata Group-owned Air India in a statement announced non-stop direct flights between Kerala’s Kochi city and Doha, Qatar from October 23.

“This new flight will fulfil the need for a convenient and comfortable direct connection between the two cities. AI953 will depart at 0130 local time to reach Doha at 0345 hrs. The return flight AI954 will take off from Doha at 0445 hrs to land at Kochi at 1135 hrs (All Local Time),” the statement issued on Sunday said.

The A320 neo aircraft will offer 162 seats with 150 in Economy and 12 in Business Class.