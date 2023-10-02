Yemenia Airways suspends flights from Sanaa

Sanaa: Yemenia Airways, the state-run airline, has suspended the only international commercial flight from the capital, Sanaa.

Yemenia suspended halt on the six weekly flights to Jordan in October, Reuters reported, citing four airline officials on Saturday, September 30.

The suspension came after the Houthi administration blocked the carrier from withdrawing its funds from Sanaa banks.

Negotiations with the Houthis failed to secure the release of an estimated 80 million dollars in airline funds.

The route between Sanaa and Amman, Jordan, had been in operation since last year following a UN-brokered cease-fire that expired in October 2022.

Since 2016, the Saudi-led Arab coalition halted air navigation at Sanaa airport with the exception of humanitarian flights belonging to the UN and other international organisations.

In 2014, Houthis took control of Sanaa, leading to a war against government forces that resulted in massive displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The ongoing war in Yemen, until late 2021, has caused the death of 377,000 people and has inflicted cumulative losses on the Yemeni economy estimated at 126 billion dollars, while 80 percent of the Yemeni people are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.