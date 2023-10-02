Yemenia Airways suspends flights from Sanaa

The suspension came after the Houthi administration blocked the carrier from withdrawing its funds in Sanaa banks.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 3:17 pm IST
Yemenia Airways suspends its flights from Sanaa
Yemenia Airways

Sanaa: Yemenia Airways, the state-run airline, has suspended the only international commercial flight from the capital, Sanaa.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Yemenia suspended halt on the six weekly flights to Jordan in October, Reuters reported, citing four airline officials on Saturday, September 30.

The suspension came after the Houthi administration blocked the carrier from withdrawing its funds from Sanaa banks.

MS Education Academy

Negotiations with the Houthis failed to secure the release of an estimated 80 million dollars in airline funds.

Also Read
Saudia announces 30% discount on all flights

The route between Sanaa and Amman, Jordan, had been in operation since last year following a UN-brokered cease-fire that expired in October 2022.

Since 2016, the Saudi-led Arab coalition halted air navigation at Sanaa airport with the exception of humanitarian flights belonging to the UN and other international organisations.

In 2014, Houthis took control of Sanaa, leading to a war against government forces that resulted in massive displacement and a severe humanitarian crisis.

The ongoing war in Yemen, until late 2021, has caused the death of 377,000 people and has inflicted cumulative losses on the Yemeni economy estimated at 126 billion dollars, while 80 percent of the Yemeni people are in need of humanitarian aid, according to the United Nations.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 3:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button