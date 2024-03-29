Air of uncertainty over Congress’ Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat candidate

Hyderabad: It seems like the Congress high command has still not made up its mind for the candidacy over the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat. It was earlier reported that Supreme Court Lawyer Shahnaz Tabassum would be fielded. However, party insiders said that Congress minority leader Sameer Waliullah is now in the fray, but it is anyone’s guess as of now who will finally be chosen.

More importantly, party insiders said that the indecisiveness of the Congress over the Hyderabad seat has less to do with choosing a strong face, and more to do with the party cozying up to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). “With the current love story between both sides, it is doubtful that the Congress is taking the Hyderabad seat seriously,” remarked a senior Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader.

In fact, in spite of Tabassum’s name seeming certain for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, the rumour mill over the last two days was churning out speculation that former tennis star Sania Mirza was also in the fray for the same. TPCC leaders however dismissed it, but said that a final decision can be expected in a few days when names for the remaining four seats will be announced. So far, 13 candidates out of 17 have been announced by the Congress.

”It seems like the AIMIM thinks Tabassum may be stronger than anticipated. Sameer will also be a first timer, and his candidacy will also help the Owaisi win the Hyderabad seat easily. Whatever animosity was there with the Congress when the BRS was in power is now gone,” said a senior Congress leader from Hyderabad.

From BRS to Congress

Another Congress leader told Siasat.com that the party does not seem serious in fighting the AIMIM. “That is the first question I asked the AICC leaders when they spoke to us about Hyderabad,” he added.

Though the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had maintained a “friendly” relation with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), equations have changed after the BRS lost last year’s Assembly election to the Congress. The AIMIM seems to have softened its stand against the Congress, which it had openly spoken against and asked Muslims to avoid voting for.

The development is interesting given that the AIMIM has bee consistently criticising the Congress ever since it broke ties with it a decade ago during the joint Andhra Pradesh state. After the creation of Telangana, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha Asaduddin Owaisi found himself a convenient ally in BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

Owaisi even in the 2023 Assembly poll had asked Muslims to vote for “Mamu”, as he calls KCR often. However, the AIMIM seemed to have mended its relationship with the Congress. Right after last year’s state polls, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy met AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA and Asaduddin’s younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi in London, leading to speculation of an understanding.

AIMIM-Congress understanding

It may be recalled that Revanth Reddy during the campaign for last year’s Assembly election accused Owaisi of working secretly with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP’s ideological parent. Similarly, Owaisi claimed that Revanth was being controlled by the RSS. All that seems to have become water under the bridge now.

This was confirmed to Siasat.com by AIMIM sources earlier, that the party was at least willing to soften its stand to ensure developmental works are carried out smoothly for all of its seven MLAs in Hyderabad. This understanding now has extended politically as even state Congress leaders are all for seeking Owaisi’s support to get Muslim votes outside of Hyderabad.

It is to be seen as to who Congress will finally choose. However, it is unlikely that a strong candidate will be chosen. The BJP has chosen Madhavi Latha as its face for the Hyderabad seat, while the BRS has nominated Gaddam Srinivas Yadav. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Owaisi won with over five lakh votes, while BJP’s candidate came second with 2.35 lakh votes.