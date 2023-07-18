Aircraft carrying Sonia, Rahul Gandhi makes emergency landing in MP

Bhopal: The aircraft carrying Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi made an emergency landing in MP’s Bhopal on Tuesday due to bad weather, said Bhopal police. The plane was going from Bengaluru to Delhi. The emergency landing was caused due to bad weather conditions.

After the 26 like-minded parties convened the second opposition meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Congress leaders returning from the meeting had to halt in Madhya Pradesh. The aircraft carrying them had to make an emergency landing.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and top party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who are in Bengaluru for the mega Opposition party meet, on Tuesday paid their last respects to Oommen Chandy who passed away early this morning.

Leaders of 26 parties concluded their two-day meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23 and chaired by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.