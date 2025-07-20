Airhostess raped by colleague in Thane district; accused held

Thane: A 23-year-old airhostess was allegedly raped by her colleague at his home in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested the accused, a resident of the Mira Road area, on Friday in connection with the assault that took place on June 29, an official said.

An FIR has been registered under sections 64 (rape), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the 25-year-old accused, said senior inspector Dhiraj Koli of the Navghar police station.

He said the woman and her colleague, a fellow crew member, had returned to the city after a work trip to London on June 29.

“Upon their return to Mumbai, the accused allegedly took the victim to his house, where he molested and raped her,” the official said.

Local police were probing the case further, he said.