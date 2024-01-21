Rs 41-cr Heroin seized at Hyderabad airport from South African woman

Hyderabad: Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport seized 5.92 kg of heroin valued at Rs 41.4 crore from an African woman passenger on Saturday.

The customs officials on suspicion stopped the woman who was travelling from Lusaka, Zambia to Hyderabad via Singapore, and seized the contraband.

“The heroin was seized from the handbag of the passenger. It was concealed inside the inner layer of the hand baggage and a document folder. Upon cutting open the baggage, the white powdery substance was found which tested positive for heroin,” said customs officials.

The passenger who is from South Africa has been detained under NDPS Act.