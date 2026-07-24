Airport-style makeover for Secunderabad Railway Station by 2027

Hyderabad: The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station has crossed the 70 per cent mark and remains on schedule for completion by April 2027, a South Central Railway (SCR) official said, as the Rs 715-crore project moves closer to giving the station an airport-like makeover complete with shopping malls, dedicated arrival and departure zones and direct connectivity to the Hyderabad Metro.

“Overall physical progress has reached close to 70 per cent. The project is targeted for completion by April 2027,” an SCR official told the Times of India.

Shopping malls, airport-style zones planned

Once complete, the station will have shopping malls on its sky concourse floor, the first such facility at any railway station in South India, alongside travelators, elevators, escalators and a sprawling concourse designed along airport lines.

The new terminal at platform number 10 will have separate arrival and departure buildings, allowing passengers to use dedicated entry and exit zones instead of common access points, a feature rarely seen at Indian railway stations.

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A skywalk under construction will connect the station directly to the Secunderabad East and Secunderabad West Metro stations as well as a nearby bus stand, allowing passengers to move between trains, Metro services and buses without stepping onto the road, officials said.

The project also includes a new G+3 station building on the north side, an extension of the existing south-side building, a single roof covering all platforms and tracks, and multi-level parking for around 600 car-equivalent units. The upgraded station will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators, two travelators, four foot overbridges, a 5 MW solar power plant, EV charging points, sewage treatment facilities and rainwater harvesting systems.

Officials said several components have already been completed, including a temporary booking office on the north side and a new Railway Protection Force building, while the south-side approach road has been opened for entry and exit.

Basement parking, lifts, escalators, platform shelters and multi-level parking on the south side are nearing completion.