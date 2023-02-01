AirTag helps passenger track lost wallet after airline couldn’t find it

Luckily, he had AirTag in his wallet with which he was able to track it.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 1st February 2023 4:01 pm IST
Apple AirTags

San Francisco: Apple’s AirTag has helped a passenger to track his lost wallet, even after American Airlines could not find it.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform Twitter, the passenger shared the incident on Sunday.

He mentioned that after realising that he lost his wallet, he contacted American Airlines and they said that they couldn’t find it.

After tracking, he discovered that the wallet was on the plane and had gone over to 35 cities.

Later, the airline replied to the passenger’s post, “Oh no, we’re sorry you left your wallet behind. Join us in DMs with your record locator, description and Lost and Found claim number.”

Last month, it was reported that the tracking device had helped Air Canada passengers to find their missing luggage which was on a different continent after a flight.

