Aishwarya, Abhishek spotted in Dubai, fresh troubles talks on!

Dubai: Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have left their fans concerned due to their alleged divorce rumours. The couple, who have reportedly been living separately, have remained tight-lipped about their marriage, fueling ongoing speculation.

Amidst this, a video of Abhishek, Aishwarya, and their daughter Aaradhya from Dubai is surfacing online, leading fans to breathe a sigh of relief. The footage, posted by a fan club, shows the family boarding a bus at Dubai airport, suggesting that everything might be well.

However, the relief was short-lived as social media users quickly pointed out that the video is not recent. Several comments noted discrepancies, such as the outdated Go Air logo and Aaradhya’s hairstyle, which no longer matches her current look.

A user highlighted, “This is an old video from last year for an award show,” and another questioned, “Is it a latest video?”

The revelation has reignited discussions about the couple’s alleged separation once again.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who married in 2007 and welcomed their daughter in 2011, have yet to address the rumors publicly. The ongoing speculation continues to capture public attention and stir up fresh conversations.