Aishwarya Rai addresses Salman Khan as her ‘life’ in this viral video

Mumbai: The Indian entertainment industry has always been a hub of glamour, controversy, and gossip. And when it comes to celebrity relationships, nothing generates more buzz than the ones that end on a bitter note. Among such high-profile relationships is the one shared by Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and superstar Salman Khan. Their love story was a rollercoaster ride that started in the late 90s and ended in a tumultuous breakup, which continues to be a hot topic even after many years. Their old videos and edited clips together often hit headlines.

In a latest video that is surfacing on Instagram shows Aishwarya Rai responding to a question about Salman Khan during a rapid-fire round on Karan Johar’s talk show “Koffee with Karan.” In the original video, Karan Johar talked about SRK and Sushmita Sen and threw the name Salman Khan at her. Rai responded in a split second, “Next question,” but her response has been changed in the edited video where she says, “My life.” The video has sparked a lot of discussion and controversy online.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has long been a popular figure in the entertainment industry, and her appearances on “Koffee with Karan” have been among the show’s most memorable moments. Aishwarya has always been forthright and candid in her responses, and her well-known “giggles” have added to her charm and charisma.

Aishwarya spoke about a variety of topics during her appearance on the show, including her alleged rift with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, fake stories, and criticism of her Cannes outfit. She also discussed her friendship with Vivek Oberoi, a controversial figure in the industry.

During the rapid-fire round, however, when Karan Johar asked Aishwarya about Salman Khan, she chose not to respond. For years, fans have speculated and debated about this, and the recently edited video has added fuel to the fire.

It is unclear who edited the video and why, but it has been widely shared and received a lot of attention on social media.