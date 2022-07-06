Aishwarya Rai as Queen Nandini from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’

Chennai: On the heels of releasing the first looks of Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan from director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, the makers of the much-awaited epic film on Wednesday released the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini in the film.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, tweeted the first look picture of Aishwaraya Rai in the film and said: “Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor!” The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. 🗡@madrastalkies_ #ManiRatnam @arrahman pic.twitter.com/HUD6c2DHiv — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) July 6, 2022

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by eminent writer Kalki. The film, called by Mani Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

Ponniyin Selvan has the best business handling for each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Mani Ratnam’s trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is the editor.