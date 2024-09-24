Aishwarya Rai battling ‘medical condition’, claims Reddit post

Mumbai: Bollywood icon and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making a lot of headlines lately, but not for her professional achievements. Instead, rumors about her personal life have taken center stage, with increasing speculation about a rift in her marriage to actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Not just this, Aishwarya has also been subjected to online trolling for her weight gain and recent fashion choices.

Despite the negativity, Aishwarya, who is a global ambassador for luxury beauty brand L’Oreal, made a striking appearance at the L’Oreal Paris Fashion Week 2024, accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The actor stunned in a bold multi-colored overcoat, keeping her hair loose for the media interactions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Body-Shamed

Social media was quick to turn critical. Trolls on various platforms attacked her outfit choice, with some even resorting to body-shaming. The comments were harsh, with some users suggesting that the actress should focus on dieting and exercise.

The relentless trolling came across as insensitive, particularly for a woman who has been celebrated as one of the most beautiful women in the world.

Reddit Post Claims Health Issues Are to Blame

Amid the negativity, a Reddit post has gone viral, claiming that Aishwarya’s recent appearance changes could be due to an undisclosed medical condition. According to the post, Aishwarya has been dealing with health issues for several years, preventing her from following strict diets or taking weight-loss medications, unlike other Bollywood celebrities.

The post read: “My friend worked in Bollywood and she told me Aishwarya is suffering from some medical condition from the past few years which I won’t disclose. Due to this, she cannot do strict diets or consume medications to lose weight. Her stylists are not to blame; she is choosing outfits that cover her body as much as possible due to her insecurities.”

As of now, neither Aishwarya Rai Bachchan nor her team has made any official statement regarding her health condition or the growing speculation surrounding her personal life. The actress continues to remain tight-lipped, focusing instead on her professional engagements.