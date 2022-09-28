Aishwarya Rai refuses to appear on The Kapil Sharma Show, why?

Mumbai: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most entertaining TV shows in India. It continues to remain everyone’s favourite including celebrities’ and we have seen stars from every walk of life visiting the show and having lots of fun interacting with the host Kapil Sharma and the live audience.

However, there a few popular personalities including Mukesh Khanna, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, actor Aamir Khan, among others who have refused to appear on the comedy show due various reasons. It seems like actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the latest one reject the invite.

Yes, you read that right! Aishwarya, who has earlier promoted her movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Jazbaa, skipped ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show. The entire team of Mani Ratnam’s upcoming movie made an appearance at the show but only Aishwarya was missing.

While the exact reason is still unknown, speculations are rife that the actress refused to come on The Kapil Sharma Show as it produced by her ex, Salman Khan.

A Reddit user shared the entire cast’s photo from the comedy show A comment read, “Salman is the producer this season for Kapil Sharma show. Entire PS1 team went except Aishwarya.”

On user comment on the post and wrote, “Didn’t Aish promote Jazbaa on this show? Or was that before Bhoi bought it?” while another said, “She promoted Ae Dil Hai Mushkil too.”

Another wrote, “not visiting her abuser’s show who also ruined her career isn’t holding a grudge.” “Understandable. The man abused her and put her through hell, why would she ever want anything to do with him?” a fourth user stated.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s ugly fallout is known for all. The two reportedly dated while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. However, they called it quits after several disputes and chose to never work with each other again.