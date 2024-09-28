Aishwarya Rai touches Balayya’s feet, video from Abu Dhabi goes viral

Hyderabad: The IIFA Utsavam 2024 was held in Abu Dhabi, and it was nothing less than a spectacular night filled with stars from South Indian cinema and Bollywood. The event was all about glamour, stunning performances, and exciting awards, making it a true celebration of movies.

Stars That Lit Up the Night

Many big names from the South Indian film industry and Bollywood attended the event. From South cinema, we saw stars like Mani Ratnam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh Daggubati. Bollywood also showed up in style with icons like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi.

Aishwarya Rai Touches Balakrishna’s Feet

One of the most talked-about moments was when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actress Award for her role in the Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan. The award was handed to her by Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna, and what followed became the highlight of the night.

Before accepting the award, Aishwarya respectfully touched Balakrishna’s feet, which left everyone surprised and moved. This humble gesture became a viral sensation, with fans flooding social media with photos and videos of the sweet moment.

As expected, social media was buzzing with the highlights from the event. Aishwarya Rai’s touching gesture towards Balakrishna became one of the most shared moments online. Fans loved her respectful act, and it quickly became the talk of the town, with many praising her down-to-earth nature.

Apart from the awards, the night was packed with high-energy performances. Stars like Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire, while Samantha and Rana Daggubati kept the audience entertained as they presented awards. The entire evening was filled with fun, excitement, and dazzling entertainment.