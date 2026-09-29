New Delhi: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again turned heads at Paris Fashion Week, but this time her red-carpet moment came with an interesting Syrian connection.

The actor walked the ramp at the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2026 show in a dramatic black couture gown from Syrian-born, American-raised designer Yara Shoemaker’s eponymous label.

Aishwarya’s ensemble featured a black velvet V-shaped fishtail gown paired with a statement cape adorned with pearls. She completed the regal look with a tiara, bold red lips, sharp winged eyeliner and a dewy makeup base.

Alright there She is.. Royalty herself #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan trust her Always to bring in the drama 😍🔥 Walk, Poise, Grace Unmatched ✨️ pic.twitter.com/Cu6N9yynl0 — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) September 28, 2026

Aishwarya’s Syrian fashion connection

The outfit was designed by Yara Shoemaker, who was born in Damascus, Syria, and later moved to the United States. She founded her luxury haute couture label in 2020 and is known for bringing together Eastern influences and contemporary Western couture. Her creations also incorporate traditional Indian craftsmanship, intricate embroidery and European atelier techniques.

Shoemaker’s journey in fashion began long before her couture label. After moving to the US at the age of 24, she worked in the fashion and lifestyle industry and later launched her own private label and boutique in Sarasota. Her work eventually expanded to international fashion platforms, including New York and Paris Fashion Week.

Aishwarya at L’Oréal Paris show

Aishwarya, who has been a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris for over two decades, walked the brand’s Le Défilé show on Monday.

The event was held at Place Joffre, near the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire in Paris. L’Oréal Paris also shared a picture of Aishwarya arriving at the venue on its official Instagram account.

The actor has represented the beauty giant at several major fashion and entertainment events over the years, including the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week. She first walked the Paris Fashion Week ramp in 2019.

Aishwarya was joined on the runway by several international stars, including Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria, Celine Dion, Cara Delevingne and Kristen Bell, among others.