AIUDF chief asks Muslims not to travel during Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Guwahati: AIUDF chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal on Saturday asked Muslims to avoid travel during the period coinciding with the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya later this month to avoid “any untoward incident”.

He has urged the followers of Islam to ‘stay at home and pray to Allah’ during the period, terming the BJP “their biggest enemy”.

Also Read

Addressing a meeting in Barpeta, Ajmal asked the Muslim population ‘not to travel’ from January 20 to 25, when the consecration ceremony will take place.

“The Ram idol will be installed and during that period, lakhs and lakhs of people will be going there in cars, trains, buses, special trains, flights.

“The BJP has big plans. I urge our Muslim brothers not to travel from January 20 to 24-25,” the Dhubri MP said.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Ajmal alleged that it is the enemy of Muslims’ lives, faith, prayer, madrasa, masjid, ‘purdah’ of our mothers and sisters, Islamic laws and talaq.”

Later talking to reporters, Ajmal maintained that he has given the appeal for the Muslims to not travel to avoid any untoward incident.

“For the sake of peace and harmony, I have appealed to our Muslim brothers not to travel by train during the period,” he said.

He added that a repetition of the times of the Ayodhya mosque demolition should be avoided, and it is with that intention he has given the appeal.

“There can be no problem if people do not travel for three-four days,” the AIUDF chief added.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.