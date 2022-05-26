AIUDF MLA slams Assam CM over his remark on Madrasa

Guwahati: Reacting sharply to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks on ‘Madrasa’, All India United Democratic Front MLA Rafiqul Islam on Thursday said that he is “spewing hate to please RSS” as he “fears losing his position”.

Earlier on Sunday, Sarma had said that the word “Madrasa” should cease to exist while stressing the “general education” in schools for all.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister, Islam said, “CM spews hate to please RSS. He said that the word ‘madrasa’ should cease to exist. Neither he would be able to do it, nor it would happen on its own. Articles 24 and 25 give us the right to read and propagate our religion. This is the right that the Constitution has given us. The Chief Minister’s chair is shaking. He fears losing his position. So he talks such that RSS, PM Modi, and Amit Shah become happy.”

The Assam Chief Minister had also said that as long as the word “Madrasa” exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers.

Slamming Sarma for his remarks, the AIUDF MLA said that the students reading in Madrasas can become Ph.D. holders as well.

“He was wrong when he said that the students of madrasa cannot become doctors and engineers. I urge him to study regarding madrasas. The students of madrasas can become Ph.D. holders as well,” he said.