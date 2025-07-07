Ajay Devgn interested in establishing film studio in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Monday, July 7, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy at his official residence in New Delhi and expressed interest in establishing a world-class film studio in Telangana.

According to a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office, Ajay Devgn proposed the development of an international-standard film studio equipped with state-of-the-art Animation, VFX, and AI-powered smart studios.

The Bollywood actor also expressed willingness to set up a skill development institute to train professionals across various domains of the film industry. He also requested the CM to facilitate the necessary support for setting up of the studio in Telangana, highlighting the state’s potential as a premier destination for cinema infrastructure in India.

“He shared his vision of contributing to the growth of the film ecosystem by bringing in global expertise and cutting-edge technology,” the release added.

The Telangana chief minister briefed Ajay Devgn on the steps being taken by the state government for overall development across sectors, including media and entertainment. “Ajay Devgn appreciated the proactive initiatives of the state and assured that he would act as a brand ambassador in promoting “Rising Telangana” through the lens of cinema and media,” the release added.

Telangana’s capital Hyderabad also boasts of having Ramoji Film City, which is a big destination for movies to be shot. It is also a big tourist hub as well, drawing thousands of people every year. Apart from that, Annapoorna Studios is also another major studio house in the city.