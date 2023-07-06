Ajay Devgn’s new property in Mumbai’s posh area is worth Rs…

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities understand the allure of a lavish lifestyle and extravagant possessions. While some people invest in large homes, others want to expand their car collections. Suhana Khan recently made headlines when she purchased a lavish property in Alibaugh for more than Rs. 12 crore.

Ajay Devgn appears to have joined the ranks of celebrity property owners, reportedly purchasing a new property worth crore in Mumbai’s Andheri West neighborhood. The actor, however, has yet to confirm these reports.

According to latest media reports, Ajay Devgn has purchased office space worth Rs. 45 crore on the 16th and 17th floors of Oshiwara’s Signature Building.

These reports come just days after Ajay Devgn’s wife, Kajol, paid Rs. 16.5 crore for a home in Mumbai. While Ajay Devgn has not made an official statement about his recent property purchases, his fans are waiting for confirmation.

As per various reports, Ajay’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 295cr. On the other hand, Kajol’s net worth is said to be around Rs 200cr. So, their combined net worth should be around Rs 500cr.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was most recently seen in the film “Bholaa” alongside Deepak Dobriyal and Tabu. He will reunite with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for “Singham 3” and will work with Panorama Studios on a supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. Ajay Devgn starred in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film “Drishyam 2,” which received critical acclaim and grossed over 200 crores at the box office.