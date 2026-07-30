Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket

Mumbai: Senior batter Ajinkya Rahane, who famously led an injury-ravaged Indian team to an improbable Test series win over Australia during a 2020-2021 tour, announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, saying that the time is right for him to move on.

The 38-year-old played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013. He did not turn up for the country after the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies but maintained even until this year’s IPL that he would not give up on the dream of a comeback.

“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning, and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I always relied on timing in my batting, and I’ve always understood its importance,” Rahane said in a video message on his Instagram account.

“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my requirement from international cricket, and all formats,” he added in the clip that was captioned ‘Cap number 278, signing off’.

The right-handed batter scored 5,077 runs in Tests at 38.46 with 12 centuries and 26 fifties, while in 90 ODIs, he made 2,962 runs at 35.26 including three tons and 24 fifties. In 20 T20Is, Rahane made 375 runs.

Rahane’s biggest moment came in 2021 when he stood in for regular skipper Virat Kohli as a heavily depleted India defeated Australia in their own backyard 2-1 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, upsetting all calculations and predictions.

Kohli returned home for paternity break following a heavy loss in the opening day-night Test in Adelaide in which India were embarrassingly bowled out for 36 in the second innings.

Rahane then took over India captaincy for the remainder of the series, which they clinched despite missing some key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries.

The gutsy triumph included India’s famous win at The Gabba in Brisbane in the fourth and final Test by three wickets, but the turnaround began in the second Test when a gritty Rahane stood tall against a full-strength Australian pace attack to score 112 (223 balls, 12 fours) in India’s first innings.

India won the Test by eight wickets in Melbourne to level the series 1-1 before winning in Brisbane.

“From those early days, travelling from Dombivali as a young boy, just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap,” he said in his farewell message.

Rahane, who has had commentary stints in various leagues around the world, said he would remain associated with the game.

“I lived by one single rule: only support my country and my team ahead of myself. I played this game with complete honesty, and I always believe that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you,” Rahane said.

“Since the time I made my debut as a First-Class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of over the last 20 years.

“While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn’t. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values the sport has taught me, and giving back to the game that has given me everything,” he said.

Rahane has been a regular feature in the IPL, representing six franchises including Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Rising Pune Supergiant, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders most recently. KKR released him from captaincy

Known for reinventing his game, especially in the IPL towards the later stages of his career, he has made an overall 5,367 runs in 212 matches at a strike rate of 125.60 and an average of 30.15, with two centuries and 35 fifties.

Striking an emotional note, Rahane said although his name translates into ‘the one who cannot be defeated’, cricket has taught him that losses cannot be escaped.

“There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams, and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career,” he said.

“Ajinkya means unbeatable. But cricket has shown me defeat many times. As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed,” he acknowledged.

“My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated, and that was in your heart. You always treated me like your own. Thank you for your love. Your faith, and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” Rahane added.

Despite falling out of the national selectors’ radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-2025 season.

Rahane captained Mumbai to their record-extending 42nd title victory in the Ranji Trophy in the 2023-2024 season when they beat Vidarbha in the final.