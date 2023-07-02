Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maha dy CM, joins Shinde-BJP govt

In a very rapidly occurring set of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar along with at least 9 party MLAs on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government. He took oath as the state deputy chief minister sharing the position with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

Pawar’s decision comes only days after he publicly declared his wish to resign as the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

#WATCH | NCP leader Ajit Pawar takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM in the presence of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/3l3p1Fi9nB — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2023

A number of NCP parliamentarians gathered earlier today at Ajit Pawar’s Mumbai home, where the party’s working president Supriya Sule and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal were also present. Jayant Patil, the state party’s president, was not present during the meeting.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut remarked that the BJP wanted to send the swearing-in NCP leaders to jail but has now made them ministers.