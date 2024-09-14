Ajith Kumar adds Porsche to his expensive car collection, check price

Chennai: Thala Ajith Kumar, one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, is known not only for his acting but also for his love for fast cars and bikes. Fans often get a sneak peek into his life when he shows off his incredible car collection. His latest addition? The stunning Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

Ajith’s New Ride: Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Ajith recently added the Porsche 911 GT3 RS to his collection, a car that costs around Rs 4 crore. His wife, Shalini, shared a photo of him with the car on social media, captioning it, “He’s got the car, the style, and my heart.” Fans were quick to respond with love for both Ajith and Shalini, praising the power couple.

Ajith’s Love for Cars and Bikes

For those who don’t know, Ajith has a long-standing passion for cars and bikes. He’s not just a collector but also an active racer. Whether it’s a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, or now his new Porsche, Ajith’s garage is full of some of the world’s most expensive and stylish vehicles.

Recently, Ajith was spotted in Dubai, looking at new cars, and it’s reported that he also bought a Ferrari worth Rs 9 crore in August.

Ajith’s Upcoming Films

While Ajith has been busy with cars, he’s also gearing up for the release of his new movie, Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the movie is a Tamil remake of the Hollywood film Breakdown. Though it’s still being filmed, the team is aiming for a Diwali release this year. The movie also features popular stars like Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Aarav, and Regina Cassandra.

Ajith is also working on another exciting film called Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. This movie will be a gangster drama where Ajith plays not one, but three different roles.