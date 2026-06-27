Ajith Reddy appointed Hyderabad Metro’s Addl Managing Director

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishan Rao issued an order to this effect on Saturday, June 27.

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Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking halt to Hyderabad Metro Phase-II works
Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Hyderabad: B Ajith Reddy, the Chief Executive Officer of Invest Telangana under the Industries & Commerce Department, has been given full additional charge of the post of Additional Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd.

Reddy is an officer from the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) from the batch of 2012.

Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishan Rao issued an order to this effect on Saturday, June 27.

Subhan Bakery

Last year, on September 16, Sarfaraz Ahmad was appointed as the Managing Director for Hyderabad Metro, relieving NVS Reddy from the post.

In a meeting between Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on June 23, SBICAPS was appointed as a consultant to conduct a comprehensive study on the valuation of Metro Rail Phase-I and the expansion of Phase-II.


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