Centre appoints SBICAPS as consultant for Hyderabad Metro

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manoharlal Khattar and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for two consecutive days.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking halt to Hyderabad Metro Phase-II works
Hyderabad Metro Rail.

Hyderabad: Telangana Government and the Centre have agreed to appoint SBICAPS as a consultant for the valuation of Metro Rail Phase I and to prepare a report for Metro Phase II in the city.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Union Minister for Urban Affairs Manoharlal Khattar and Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for two consecutive days in the national capital and apprised them of the hurdles facing the takeover of Metro Rail Phase I and the launch of Metro Phase II.

“During the meeting, the Chief Minister and Union ministers arrived at a consensus and decided to appoint a consultant. The consultant will study the valuation of Hyderabad Metro Phase-I, raise the loans required for the takeover, and select a list of lending agencies. Further, a study will be taken on Metro Rail expansion, construction cost, and financing for Metro Phase-II,” an official release from the CMO said on Tuesday, June 23.

Subhan Bakery

The SBICAPS, which has been selected as the consultant, will conduct a comprehensive study on the valuation of Metro Rail Phase-I, expansion of Phase-II, and other related matters, the release said.

The state government and the Centre will decide the future course of the action plan based on the report submitted by the consultant.

The CM and Union Ministers agreed to appoint a senior official from the Central government and the Special Chief Secretary of the State’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department as representatives for coordination during the study by the Consultant.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

The two officials will work in coordination to facilitate the speedy completion of the study and official process, it added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button