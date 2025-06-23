Ajman implements remote work on Fridays, reduces daily working hours for summer

Ajman has announced the introduction of a remote work system on Fridays and reduced daily working hours from Monday to Thursday for government employees, as part of its efforts to promote work-life balance during the summer months. The decision, revealed on Monday, June 23, will take effect from July 1 until August 22, 2025.

The initiative, titled ‘Our Summer is Balanced’, was unveiled by the Crown Prince of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, during a meeting of the Ajman Executive Council. It supports the broader objectives of the Year of Community initiatives, aimed at enhancing wellbeing across the emirate.

Sheikh Ammar stressed that the move reflects the Ajman Government’s commitment to fostering a flexible, productive, and people-centred work culture, following the vision of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman and Member of the UAE Supreme Council.

The summer working model is designed to help employees manage the challenges posed by peak heat months while maintaining efficiency and service standards. Authorities have confirmed that the initiative will be assessed at the end of the period to gauge its impact and explore the possibility of similar measures in future seasons.