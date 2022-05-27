Jaipur: Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin-Dargah Ajmer Sharif and Chairman-Chishty Foundation, on Friday said that Ajmer Sharif is beyond comparison to any worldly monuments.

In his tweet, he said, “It’s Living Traditions are an embodiment of sacred teachings exemplified by Hz.Khawaja Moinuddin Chishty(ra) with Unconditional Love towards All. Spreading trumped-up stories is Unutterable Sin resting on Media Fraternity.”

It needs to be mentioned here that an outfit has claimed that “there is a ‘Shivling’ under Ajmer Dargah”, which has been refuted by the Anjuman Committee of the Dargah.

Anjuman President Moin Sarkar said that Garib Nawaz’s dargah is a symbol of universal harmony, which lies beyond the shackles of religion and caste. Here more Hindus than Muslims come for ‘Ziyarat’ with their wishes and faith, he said.

Anjuman Secretary Wahid Hussain Angara said that strict action should be taken against those who spoil harmony and create disturbance by making such false claims.