Akasa Air launches daily direct flight from Kuwait to Mumbai

Akasa Air, a new Indian airline, has launched its daily direct flight from Kuwait to Mumbai. This makes it the fifth international destination for the airline, which completed two years of flying on August 7.

A ceremony was held at Kuwait International Airport before the inaugural flight, attended by Indian Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, on Friday, August 23.

“Amb @AdarshSwaika1 inaugurated @AkasaAir operations on India-Kuwait sector today with daily flights to Mumbai. Greater flight connectivity would further strengthen people 2 people contacts and business and tourism oportunities,” the embassy wrote on X.

The service will significantly increase passenger and cargo capacity, catering to the growing demand for VFR and business travel between India and Kuwait.

Akasa Air expands into Kuwait City, targeting the growing market of travellers and cargo movements between India and Kuwait, a significant hub for business and travel.