Saudia Airlines announces 50% discount on all international flights

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), the national carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has announced 50 percent discount on all international destinations.

Taking to X on Sunday, August 18, the airlines made the announcement stating, “Offer that leaves you with no excuse to travel and explore the world.”

Travellers can use the discount to travel between the Kingdom and any of its international destinations and it is applicable for both business and economy class categories.

Tickets must be purchased between Saturday, August 16 and Saturday, August 31, and can travel between September to November 2024.

Travellers can easily book their flights via the airline’s website and mobile applications.