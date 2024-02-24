Akasa Air to begin international ops with first flight to Doha

India’s new airline, Akasa Air will commence its international operations from March 28, with Doha as its first overseas destination.

The airline plans to operate four non-stop weekly flights from Mumbai to Doha on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

It is now accepting bookings for flights via its website, Android and iOS app, and leading OTAs, with return fares starting at Rs 29,012.

Delighted to introduce Doha as our first international destination on the growing Akasa network! Now enjoy 4x weekly, non-stop flights between Mumbai and Doha, starting 28th March.



Experience our warm and efficient service, multi-cuisine gourmet meals and comfortable seats with… pic.twitter.com/5oXN0uaegW — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) February 16, 2024

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, of Akasa Air said, “The introduction of four flights a week, connecting directly with Mumbai, a key Indian commercial hub, will cater to a diverse set of travellers from the two countries, facilitating tourism, commerce and strengthening bilateral ties.”

He added that the airline’s foray into Qatar signifies the next phase of growth, as it aims to become one of the world’s top 30 airlines by the end of this decade.

With the launch of this service, the airline has become the first Indian airline to fly overseas in a record 19 months since its inception.

Currently, Indian airlines operate international flights— Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, IndiGo, and SpiceJet.