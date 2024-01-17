Akasa Air to operate daily Pune-Ayodhya flights from Feb 15

New Delhi: Akasa Air on Wednesday announced to operate daily flights from February 15 between Pune and Ayodhya via Delhi with no change of aircraft required at Delhi.

The flights have been introduced for daytime travel during prime hours for passenger convenience. Travellers can now book flights on Akasa Air’s website – www.akasaair.com, Android and iOS app or through multiple leading OTAs.

“The 18th destination addition of Ayodhya to Akasa Air’s network is aligned with the airline’s commitment to strengthen its domestic operations and provide transportation links to travellers visiting the city at affordable fares,” Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said.

A spokesperson of airline said that Akasa Air was set up with a purpose to connect people, cultures and regions and the addition of Ayodhya to our growing network is a testament to our commitment.

“The city of Ayodhya has immense spiritual, religious, and cultural significance and by connecting it to two major hubs — Delhi and Pune, we will provide ease of access to people travelling while also bolstering economic growth, trade, and regional development,” he said.

He said that Akasa Air’s endeavour is to provide our customers with seamless travel options, reliable operations, and warm customer experience at low fares.