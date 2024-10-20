Akasa flight from Delhi to Hyderabad recieves bomb threat

Hyderabad: Akasa Air flight QP 1406 from Delhi to Hyderabad received a bomb threat on Sunday, October 20.

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated, “The Akasa Air Emergency Response team was immediately activated and initiated all standard operating procedures, including notifying regulatory authorities and monitoring the situation in real-time.”

“The captains and crew members of the affected flights adhered to emergency procedures and safety protocols in coordination with local authorities. Airport Services teams at all impacted airports worked closely with local authorities to manage the situation efficiently, ensuring that passenger needs were met with refreshments as necessary. After thorough inspections of six aircraft, they have now been cleared for operations,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier, six IndiGo flights also received bomb threats, including 6E 58 from Jeddah to Mumbai, 6E 87 from Kozhikode to Dammam, 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul, 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul, 6E 133 from Pune to Jodhpur, and 6E 112 from Goa to Ahmedabad.

More than 20 flights of Indian airlines received bomb threats on Sunday, according to sources. So far this week, more than 90 flights have received bomb threats and most of them have turned out to be hoaxes.