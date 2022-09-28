Akash Ambani named to TIME100 NEXT list

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th September 2022 7:58 pm IST
Akash Ambani

New Delhi: Akash Ambani, Chairman, Jio has been named to the TIME100 NEXT — TIME’s list of the world’s rising stars. TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Akash Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the list.

“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work. Ambani was promoted in June to chairman of Jio, India’s largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Zuckerberg loses spot on list of top 10 richest persons in US

He’s since played a key role landing multibillion dollar investments from Google and Facebook. If he handles Jio well, he may be given a crack at larger chunks of the family’s conglomerate,” said the profile in Time 100 Next.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button