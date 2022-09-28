Akash Ambani named to TIME100 NEXT list

New Delhi: Akash Ambani, Chairman, Jio has been named to the TIME100 NEXT — TIME’s list of the world’s rising stars. TIME100 Next highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more.

Akash Ambani is the only Indian to feature in the list.

“The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work. Ambani was promoted in June to chairman of Jio, India’s largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22.

He’s since played a key role landing multibillion dollar investments from Google and Facebook. If he handles Jio well, he may be given a crack at larger chunks of the family’s conglomerate,” said the profile in Time 100 Next.