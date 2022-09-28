Zuckerberg loses spot on list of top 10 richest persons in US

New York: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg is no longer on the list of the top 10 richest persons in the United States.

The CEO lost the spot after his net worth declined significantly from $97 billion in 2021 to $67.3 billion in 2022.

He lost the spot for the first time since 2015. No American has lost as much net worth over the past year as Zuckerberg.

Though generally, tech stocks are declining over the past few months, Meta’s fall outpaces Nasdaq, the S&P 500, Microsoft, Google-parent Alphabet, and Amazon.

List of top 10 richest persons in the US

Name Net worth Elon Musk $259.8 B Jeff Bezos $137.8 B Bill Gates $101.9 B Warren Buffett $92.9 B Larry Ellison $88.9 B Larry Page $84.6 B Sergey Brin $81.2 B Steve Ballmer $77.7 B Michael Bloomberg $76.8 B Jim Walton $57.2 B

Facebook faces competition from Tiktok

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has rocketed in popularity and is now a top social media platform for teens.

Facebook is also seeing a decline in monthly users in various countries across the world.

Net worth of Mark Zuckerberg

Apart from Tiktok, many youngsters are moving towards Instagram and Snapchat thereby reducing the monthly user of Facebook.

Background of Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg was born in New York, the US on May 14, 1984. Later, he attended Harvard University.

During his college days in 2004, he launched Facebook with his roommates Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes.

Though the website was originally meant for selected colleges, later, it expanded, and by 2012, its user base climbed to one billion.

In October 2021, the parent company of Facebook changed its name from Facebook, Inc. to Meta Platform, Inc.