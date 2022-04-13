Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in two hate speech cases

Hyderabad: The special sessions court for MP/MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts on Wednesday acquitted AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases made at Nirmal and Nizamabad districts.

In wake of the two judgements, the police have made elaborate security arrangements in and around the Nampally courts complex.

Nirmal hate speech:

In this first case, in the year 2012 Akbaruddin had delivered a speech upon which the Nirmal town police had booked the legislator and the Nirmal town party president Azeem Bin Yahiya under various IPC sections 120-B (Criminal conspiracy),153-A (Promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion), 295 (A)( Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The court has examined as many as 38 witnesses in the case and the prosecution has also filed a forensic report obtained from the Chandigarh FSL in connection with the audio/video recording.

Nizamabad hate speech:

In the second case, in 2013 Akbaruddin Owaisi had allegedly delivered a hate speech in Nizamabad upon which a case in Cr.No. 01/2013 under IPC sections 153(A), 295(A), and similar sections were registered by Nizamabad-II Town police and on February 5, 2013, the II Additional Judicial Magistrate in Nizamabad district granted conditional bail to the accused legislator after 40 days of incarcerated period.

Later on, the Supreme Court’s direction asked all the state Governments to set up special courts for conducting trials against Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies. Post that, the Owaisi’s hate speech case was transferred to the special court in Hyderabad. The case was investigated by the state’s Crime Investigation Department (CID). The court has examined 30 witnesses in the case.

The special sessions court has acquitted the AIMIM floor leader in two cases after the prosecution has failed to prove the cases against the legislator.

“There was no ample evidence available with the prosecution to prove the charges against the legislator, hence resulting in the acquittal,” said MA Azeem counsel for Akbaruddin Owaisi.